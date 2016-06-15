EBONY under new ownership; Biloxi native becomes chairman

Gibson says he is proud to be a part of such a monumental moment. (Photo source: WLOX News)

EBONY Magazine has been a staple in households for more than seven decades.

With a legacy of telling African American lifestyle, culture and news stories, both EBONY and Jet reach a wide audience; young and old. Although Jet Magazine moved to a digital-only platform in 2014, EBONY continues its run on store shelves and coffee tables.

However, a new era began Tuesday when Johnson Publishing Company announced that EBONY Magazine, EBONY.com and JETMag.com have been sold to Austin-based private equity firm, Clear View Group.

Though based in Texas, the African American-owned company has ties to South Mississippi: CEO Michael Gibson is a Biloxi native.

"Growing up in Biloxi, one of the major outlets always was either EBONY or Jet, which were pretty prevalent in our household," said Gibson. "That's how you got to the rest of the world when you're living in a small world, to look at fashion and the latest news....it's always been a part of my life."

Operating under a new company named Ebony Media, Clear View will continue to publish from Chicago and New York. Although there will be a new management structure, much of the current staff will remain.

Gibson calls the new move, which will see a major digital expansion, a historical monument.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights Reserved.