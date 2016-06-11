Noriega, Houser help Shuckers earn Saturday night win over Barons

Gabriel Noriega had two of the five Shuckers hits, Adrian Houser struck out eight in seven innings, and Biloxi defeated the Birmingham Barons 4-2 Saturday night.

Noriega, who was playing in his first game with the Shuckers, hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie. He added his second homer of the season in the seventh.

The 25-year-old played in 31 games with the Mobile BayBears this season but was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization June 8.

Houser gave up an unearned run in the fourth after two Shuckers errors but settled down to earn his third win in eight decisions. He now has back-to-back quality starts after recording just two in his first nine starts this season.

Shuckers outfielder Tyrone Taylor opened the scoring with a solo homer on the first pitch he saw in the second inning. His 1-for-3 effort raised his season batting average to .207.

Biloxi (35-26) trails the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (36-25) by one game in the Southern League's South Division. Eight games remain in the first half of the season, and whichever team is in first place at the All-Star break will clinch a playoff spot.

The Jackson Generals (40-22) clinched the North Division title after a 3-2 win over the Mississippi Braves in 13 innings.

