Moss Point 3-year-old scheduled for third open heart surgery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point 3-year-old scheduled for third open heart surgery

JJ was born with half a heart, and is undergoing his third open heart surgery. (Photo source: WLOX News) JJ was born with half a heart, and is undergoing his third open heart surgery. (Photo source: WLOX News)
JJ's mother says the toddler will eventually need a heart transplant. (Photo source: WLOX News) JJ's mother says the toddler will eventually need a heart transplant. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point residents gathered at a family friendly event Saturday, and all for a good cause. 

Three-year-old JJ Gasaway is about to have his third open heart surgery. Born with a rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the toddler only has half a heart. 

Family and friends held a 'Funday' to help cover surgery costs not covered by insurance.

"He only has a fully functioning right ventricle. His left ventricle is very small and it doesn't work. So, they've had to go in and re-route all his plumbing to make his lungs act like the left side of his heart," said JJ's mom, Candice Gasaway. "This next one is the last stage they can do for his condition, and it's not curative. It's all palliations. One day he will go into heart failure and need a heart transplant."

JJ is scheduled to have surgery July 5, and will have to remain in the hospital at least two week after the procedure. 

