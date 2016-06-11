Football camp founder hopes to inspire athletes on and off the f - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Football camp founder hopes to inspire athletes on and off the field

Football camp looks to help athletes improve on and off the field. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Football camp looks to help athletes improve on and off the field. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Sweat dripped down the faces of the nearly 300 aspiring athletes packed into Dantzler Field on Saturday.

A free Moss Point football camp attracted athletes from ages 7 to 18 for skills sessions in proper tackling, throwing, and catching.

"You gotta put in work, you gotta grind a lot to be great," said 11th grader Letrelle Johnson. 

From the smallest guys, to the big dogs, they all came out to polish their skills. 

"It's just another opportunity to get better, and be coached by the best," said senior Wyatt Davis. 

The best include Division I athletes, collegiate coaches and NFL stars.

"Anytime I can give back and help the young guys, it reminds me of when I was little and I went to camp," said former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister. "I never miss the opportunity." 

Sponsor say the clinic wasn't just about amping up athlete's skills on the field. It was also about mentorship, and positive role models.

"I was like, what can I do for my community, you know, with the violence and things like that," said camp founder Jason Armstead.

Armstead says that by alternating from skill circuits to mentor sessions, players will pick up important life skills.

"Hopefully they pull out the lessons about agility and life, football, life, and be able to correlate those," said the founder. "Be a better student, a better child to their parents as well as a better athlete when they leave us."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly