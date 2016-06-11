Football camp founder hopes to inspire athletes on and off the field

Football camp looks to help athletes improve on and off the field. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Sweat dripped down the faces of the nearly 300 aspiring athletes packed into Dantzler Field on Saturday.

A free Moss Point football camp attracted athletes from ages 7 to 18 for skills sessions in proper tackling, throwing, and catching.

"You gotta put in work, you gotta grind a lot to be great," said 11th grader Letrelle Johnson.

From the smallest guys, to the big dogs, they all came out to polish their skills.

"It's just another opportunity to get better, and be coached by the best," said senior Wyatt Davis.

The best include Division I athletes, collegiate coaches and NFL stars.

"Anytime I can give back and help the young guys, it reminds me of when I was little and I went to camp," said former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister. "I never miss the opportunity."

Sponsor say the clinic wasn't just about amping up athlete's skills on the field. It was also about mentorship, and positive role models.

"I was like, what can I do for my community, you know, with the violence and things like that," said camp founder Jason Armstead.

Armstead says that by alternating from skill circuits to mentor sessions, players will pick up important life skills.

"Hopefully they pull out the lessons about agility and life, football, life, and be able to correlate those," said the founder. "Be a better student, a better child to their parents as well as a better athlete when they leave us."

