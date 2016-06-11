Zander kicks off Shuckers game with helicopter landing

Zander Saucier, 3, got to celebrate #TeamZanderNight at the Shucker's game on Friday by landing on the field in a Life Flight helicopter. (Photo source: Facebook)

Friday night wasn't the first time Zander Saucier had ridden in the Life Flight helicopter, but this time, the tears on his mother's cheeks were tears of happiness.

This time, instead of landing down at the hospital, the helicopter carrying three-year old Zander landed in center field at MGM Stadium, where the Biloxi Shuckers were celebrating #TeamZanderNight before defeating the Birmingham Barons.

After being helped off the aircraft by the flight team, Zander and his mom headed to second base, where they were met by the medical team from Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

That medical team first treated Zander for his injuries in April. He was then rushed in the same Life Flight helicopter to USA Children's Hospital in Mobile, where he spent nearly a week fighting for his life.

According to an affidavit, Zander was hit in the face, head and body. His injuries included burns, a bleed on the brain, a collapsed lung, and liver perforation. His father, 24-year old Nathan Blake McCrory, is charged with intentionally causing the injuries.

Zander has had a huge outpouring of support from the community and even has his own group of #TeamZander supporters, many of whom showed up at Friday's Shucker's game wearing their blue #TeamZander shirts and bracelets.

A Facebook page has been set up for anyone interested in keeping up with Zander's progress.

