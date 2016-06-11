Zander kicks off Shuckers game with helicopter landing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Zander kicks off Shuckers game with helicopter landing

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Zander Saucier, 3, got to celebrate #TeamZanderNight at the Shucker's game on Friday by landing on the field in a Life Flight helicopter. (Photo source: Facebook) Zander Saucier, 3, got to celebrate #TeamZanderNight at the Shucker's game on Friday by landing on the field in a Life Flight helicopter. (Photo source: Facebook)
It was #TeamZanderNight at the Biloxi Shuckers game Friday. (Photo Source: Facebook) It was #TeamZanderNight at the Biloxi Shuckers game Friday. (Photo Source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Friday night wasn't the first time Zander Saucier had ridden in the Life Flight helicopter, but this time, the tears on his mother's cheeks were tears of happiness.

This time, instead of landing down at the hospital, the helicopter carrying three-year old Zander landed in center field at MGM Stadium, where the Biloxi Shuckers were celebrating #TeamZanderNight before defeating the Birmingham Barons.

After being helped off the aircraft by the flight team, Zander and his mom headed to second base, where they were met by the medical team from Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

That medical team first treated Zander for his injuries in April. He was then rushed in the same Life Flight helicopter to USA Children's Hospital in Mobile, where he spent nearly a week fighting for his life.

According to an affidavit, Zander was hit in the face, head and body. His injuries included burns, a bleed on the brain, a collapsed lung, and liver perforation. His father, 24-year old Nathan Blake McCrory, is charged with intentionally causing the injuries.

Zander has had a huge outpouring of support from the community and even has his own group of #TeamZander supporters, many of whom showed up at Friday's Shucker's game wearing their blue #TeamZander shirts and bracelets.  

A Facebook page has been set up for anyone interested in keeping up with Zander's progress.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • 2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:39 GMT
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:21 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

  • Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:16 GMT
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:07:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

