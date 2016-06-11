Nottingham, Cooper help Shuckers rally past Barons

Jacob Nottingham hit a sac fly in the eighth, and Garrett Cooper followed with the eventual game-winning RBI single to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Barons Friday night.

The Shuckers (34-26) had just five hits all night, with only two of them coming against Birmingham starter James Dykstra (4 IP, 3 K) and reliever Tyler Barnette (2.1 IP, 1 H).

Robinson Leyer relieved Barnette with one out in the seventh and a runner on third base. Rene Garcia flied out to right field, where Jake Peter eventually threw out Omar Garcia at home attempting to score the tying run.

But Leyer was taxed with his second blown save of the season by giving up both runs in the eighth.

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff had another solid outing on the mound for Biloxi. He recorded his second quality start in the last three appearances, giving up just one earned run in 6.2 innings.

Stephen Peterson earned his fifth win in five decisions. Daniel Tillman pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his third save of the season, and has not allowed an earned run since his first appearance of the season. His season ERA now sits at 0.54.

