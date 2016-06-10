633-pound blue marlin caught during first day of 2016 Billfish Classic

The crew from Cotton Patch may have been exhausted after a long day on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico during the 2016 Billfish Classic, but their tired bodies eventually featured elated personalities.

"Right off the bat, he bit," crew member John Dorland said. "We [had] been live baitin' all morning. We stopped because it was hard to catch a bait, so I said, 'let's lure a fish,' which we don't do often."

It took a group of 12 to haul the 633-pound blue marlin off the boat and onto the scales. If it ends up being the winning fish, it could be worth approximately $235,000.

"It is what it is," Cotton Patch angler Clint Herring said. "When you have a lot of money involved, the soreness and intensity goes right out the window."

Insetta also displayed a monumental catch in the marlin category, seeing their catch tip the scales at 597.4 pounds. The crew from Peace Keeper reeled in the heaviest tuna (179.6 pounds) and dolphins (30.3 and 21.8 pounds), while Nikki Bella caught a 73.4-pound wahoo.

