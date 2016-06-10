George County's Walker Robbins drafted in fifth round by St. Lou - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George County's Walker Robbins drafted in fifth round by St. Louis Cardinals

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) -

Prior to the 6A baseball state championship, George County outfielder and left-handed pitcher Walker Robbins said he was thrilled to have a choice many ballplayers can only dream about.

Play professional baseball, or at the college ranks with a university that has a proud tradition like Mississippi State?

"I'm just going to let it roll, see what happens and hope for the best," Robbins told WLOX in mid-May. "It'd be great to play at Mississippi State. That's just a great opportunity to play there, but getting a chance to play in the major leagues is great, too."

Robbins was selected with the last pick in the fifth round (166th overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals as an outfielder, but would be both a hitter and pitcher if he decides to join Mississippi State. 

If a high school player is drafted in the area like Robbins was, it usually means the pro organization is confident he'll sign rather than attend college.

According to MLB.com's scouting report, Robbins "is an advanced high school hitter with a compact left-handed swing and an all-fields approach."

Robbins' brother, Mason, was drafted in the 25th round of the 2014 draft by the Chicago White Sox and is currently hitting .307 with two home runs and 12 RBI's at High-A Winston-Salem .

