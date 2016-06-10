Biloxi man sentenced to prison for possessing, producing child porn

A Biloxi man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and production of child pornography last year.

Thursday, a federal judge sentenced Ruben Ralph-James Masters to 120 months in prison for the possession charge and 300 months for the production charge. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Masters, 43, was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Davis said evidence in the case showed Masters knowingly possessed videos and pictures involving child pornography, and he also produced pornographic videos involving a minor.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Biloxi Police Department as part of the Gulf Coast Cyber Crimes Task Force.

