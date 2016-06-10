Biscuits tally 20 hits in shellacking of Shuckers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biscuits tally 20 hits in shellacking of Shuckers

Jacob Nottingham extended his hitting streak to eight games, but the Biloxi Shuckers suffered the team's worst loss since moving to the coast 17-2 to the Montgomery Biscuits Thursday night.

Montgomery (30-30) had all nine batters record at least one hit, including seven with multi-hit efforts. Willy Adames, who went 4-for-5, had a homer and four RBIs along with teammate Patrick Leonard.

Ten of the Biscuits' 20 hits came against Shuckers starter Wei-Chung Wang, who surrendered eight earned runs in five innings.

Hobbs Johnson's ERA jumped from 4.57 to 6.85 after giving up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Brett Lee was tagged for three runs in 1 1/3 innings, including back-to-back homers in the eighth. 

With the game out of hand, Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero turned to catcher Rene Garcia to finish off the inning. Garcia retired all three batters he faced.

Biloxi (33-26) returns home to begin a five-game series with the Birmingham Barons Friday at 7:10 p.m.

