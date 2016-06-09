Facebook connects Biloxi Beach newlyweds with photographer

When Ocean Springs photographer Selena Baroni left home on Tuesday, she didn't plan on an impromptu photo shoot at a wedding.

But, that's exactly what happened when she saw a young couple exchanging vows on Biloxi Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Noticing that no one was there to document the nuptials, but not wanting to intrude on the private ceremony, the kind stranger used her cellphone to snap a few photos from afar.

But now Baroni wants to do even more - provide the new husband and wife with a free photo session. After sharing a Facebook post asking for help locating the couple, the thankful bride and her family were found.

According to the groom's mother, he is a farmer and the couple had to wait on a rainout to get married. Because they were not able to hire a photographer, the bride says she is thankful Baroni took a few pictures on her special day.

