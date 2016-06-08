Golf clinic helps OS autistic student raise funds for service do - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Golf clinic helps OS autistic student raise funds for service dog

Eight children participated in the clinic to raise funds for service dog for Luke (Photo Source: WLOX News) Eight children participated in the clinic to raise funds for service dog for Luke (Photo Source: WLOX News)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Luke is a typical 8 year old: he loves playing, running, and hanging out with mom. 

"He's just a very outgoing fun child. He loves to play and have fun, but he is non-verbal," said Luke's mom, Mary Ross. 

Luke has autism. Because he relies heavily on body language and other tools to communicate, one of Luke's teachers recommended getting a service dog to help with social skills. 

"The service dog will help keep him calm, provide comfort. It would go to school with him everyday and to therapy. It would make outings and field trips more enjoyable for him," said Ross. "Also, the number one thing that the service dog would do is keep him safe, because Luke is an elopement risk," said Ross. 

The price tag on the service dog is $25,000, and local non-profit is stepping in to help out. The Good Fight Foundation hosted Links for Luke at the Shell Landing Golf Club to help raise funds.

The three-day, three-hole golf tournament not only helped children improve their golf skills, but it also gave them the chance to help out someone in need. 

"We decided to partner with Puzzle Puppy for Luke. We invited students ages 7 to 14 to come out and learn how to play golf. Our foundation's mission is to provide opportunities for students to give back to their communities," said Dawnn Rentrop, founder of The Good Fight Foundation. 

So far, Luke has reached roughly $6,000 of his goal

"It is so wonderful because so many people have come to us saying hey we want to help you, and raising $25,000 is not easy," said Ross. "I couldn't do it without the help of our friends and our community, it's been wonderful. And we feel truly, truly blessed."

The good fight foundation is hosting another clinic in July. For more information visit The Good Fight Foundation on Facebook.

