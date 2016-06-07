Palazzo: Republicans need to 'unite behind Donald Trump'

Businessman and real estate mogul Donald Trump will be the GOP presidential candidate in the November general election. Rep. Steven Palazzo says all Republicans need to turn their attention toward defeating Hillary Clinton in that election.

According to an Associated Press report, Clinton has enough pledged delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

I don't think history will record Hillary Clinton's nomination as quite so historic as the liberal media would have you believe. — Steven Palazzo (@StevenPalazzo) June 7, 2016

Palazzo released a statement Tuesday urging Republicans to “take back our country” after “eight years of failed liberal policies.”

You can read Palazzo’s full statement here:

Following the conclusion of today's final five Republican primaries, it is now time for every Republican to turn towards defeating Hillary Clinton in November. Our country cannot afford another eight years of failed liberal policies, so it is imperative that we elect a strong conservative leader.



Donald Trump has overwhelmingly won a spirited campaign and energized Republican voters across the board. He will strengthen this country's economy and foreign policy and regain our standing in the world.



We must take our country back under the leadership of President Trump. I urge all Republicans across the board to unite behind Donald Trump as our next President of the United States.

