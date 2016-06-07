Blood supply low in South Mississippi region - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Blood supply low in South Mississippi region

Blood drives throughout coast aim to fill blood void. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Blood drives throughout coast aim to fill blood void. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Someone needs blood about every 3 seconds, but unfortunately The Blood Center says their supply right now is critically low. 

"We are having about a less than one day supply, or about a one day supply on our shelves. And really going into hurricane season, we really need a three-day supply," said Gina Necaise, the coastal region supervisor of The Blood Center. 

The center has teamed up with Singing River Health System to host emergency blood drives throughout the week, and say they need help from area residents. 

"Blood can't be manufactured. It has to come from community blood donors," Necaise said. 

The first drive was Tuesday at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. People climbed on to the Bloodmobile, then opened their hearts and unfolded their arms to donate. 

"It's something that I may not have anybody in the hospital today that needs it, but when it hits close to home then that's when people start scrambling and by then it could be too late," said donor Lindsey Moody.

There was a decent turn out in Pascagoula, but Necaise says it's not enough to meet the need. The Blood Center says they need to collect 300 - 350 pints per day to be at 100 percent. 

"If we don't have the donors coming into donate blood, we might not be able to give people what they need, when they need it," Necaise said. 

To put it into perspective - when you donate, they take one pint, and that one pint of blood can save up to three lives. 

"It's really a desperate need right now. We need people to come in and fill those orders and to save peoples lives," said Necaise. 

Donors must be at least 17 years old, and more than 110 pounds. After a short screening process and a mini-physical to determine eligibility, the blood drawing process takes about 10 minutes. 

There will be a blood drive Wednesday, June 8 at the Gautier Blood center and the Picayune donor center from 12 to 7 p.m. Another drive takes place Thursday, June 9 at Ocean Springs Hospital, also from noon to 7 p.m. For more information, click here

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly