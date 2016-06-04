Gulfport man arrested in shooting that left one dead, two injured

Although one week has passed, mystery continues to surround a Gulfport shooting that left one dead and two others injured.

Robert Hart, 23, was arrested in the April 6 shooting that left one man dead and two men injured. (Photo credit: Gulfport Police Dept.)

A Gulfport man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the April 6 shooting that left one person dead and two more injured.

In addition to one count of murder, authorities say 23-year old Robert Emil Hart is also charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Damon McDaniel says they are still looking for the second suspect, J'Var Vontou Pope, who is also wanted on charges of murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assaulted in connection to the same case.

Both Hart and Pope are accused of killing 54-year old Mitchell Weathersby. The suspects are also accused of shooting Eugene Weathersby and Jerry Lee Lewis.

According to McDaniel, Eugene Weathersby attempted to flee the scene after being shot in the upper torso and crashing into an utility pole.

Police were originally responding to a call about a motor vehicle crash with injuries. While there, officers received information about a gunshot victim in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Louisiana Ave. When they arrived, they found Lewis and Mitchell Weathersby.

While investigating the case, authorities developed Pope as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. They then identified Hart as a suspect, as well.

Hart, who was in custody on unrelated charges, was transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Facility, where he was served with the arrest warrants. He is being held on a $5,000,000 bond, which was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Louise D. Ladner.

Pope remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast CrimeStoppers at 877-787-5898.

