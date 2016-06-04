Waterspout spotted off Pass Christian Beach

This waterspout was spotted off the Pass Christian Beach on Saturday shortly before noon. (Photo source: Haley Krost)

Reports of a waterspout in Pass Christian flooded the WLOX newsroom on Saturday shortly before noon.

Multiple viewers reported seeing the waterspout from the Pass Christian beach on Hwy. 90.

"The air mass is definitely supportive of waterspouts today," commented the National Weather Service office in Slidell.

"Typically when there is abundant tropical moisture in the atmosphere, waterspouts tend to spin up right along coastal locations," stated WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "These types of tropical funnels are typically weak and do not usually pose a threat to life or property."

Local residents may recall a recent episode of tropical funnels last month near Pascagoula.

Click here to view more photos of Saturday's waterspout.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.