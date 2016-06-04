3 arrested after high-speed chase ensues in Biloxi

Three people were arrested in Biloxi Friday night after leading police on a high-speed chase down Hwy. 90.

Authorities say they received a report that Terry Preston, Isavian Preston, and a 17-year-old male had robbed an individual in East Biloxi around 11 p.m. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later in West Biloxi. When they tried to make a traffic stop, the suspects immediately fled in the vehicle.

A high-speed chase ensued, reaching speeds of 115 mph. The chase ended after the suspects crashed into another vehicle near Hwy. 90 and Cowan Rd. The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Terry Preston was charged with armed robbery (no bond) and felony eluding, for which he received a $50,000 bond. Isavian was charged with armed robbery and given a $150,000 bond.

The 17 year old was also charged with armed robbery as an adult.

