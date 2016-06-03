Gautier school gets a $3 million facelift

A full makeover is coming to a school in Gautier and it includes new walls, new floors, and new ceilings.

Contractors are ripping apart the 5th grade building at Singing River Academy for a facelift.

"We took all the walls down, and we're gonna put conventional classrooms back in. We're gonna enhance technology, energy efficiency and just the overall appearance of the classroom for our students," said Wayne Rodolfich, superintendent of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

Currently, wires hang from the ceilings of the building and walls are torn open. But administrators say by the upcoming school year, the entire building will be transformed.

"We'll have five conventional classrooms on each side. You'll have an enclosed library, very modern....two break rooms, back there we'll have an art room. Just basically a super technologically advanced cool place for kids to go to school," said Rodolfich.

It's a $3 million dollar project funded mostly by local tax dollars. Construction began the last day of school, and Singing River Academy staff say they are eager to see how it turns out.

"We've just kinda been watching every day and just kinda go, 'Oh, what's gonna happen next,'" said school counselor Susan Walker.

School officials say much of the eagerness comes from the huge impact they expect the upgrades to have on the overall learning environment.

"Kids just respond better to cheerful bright new things and teachers do as well, they go wow I have a new space and it allows and encourages more creativity," added Walker.

Administrators hope the outcome of the renovations will go beyond just improving test scores, but also inspire students to use that new-found creativity to find their passion.

