USM uses 11-run sixth inning to cruise past South Alabama - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WLOX) -

Chuckie Robinson's solo homer kick-started an 11-run sixth inning, and Kirk McCarty pitched six shutout innings to lead Southern Miss to a 14-2 win over South Alabama in the opening game of the Tallahassee regional Friday afternoon.

McCarty retired the first 14 batters he faced before giving up a two-out single to Brendan Donovan in the fifth. By then, Southern Miss (41-18) had already taken a 3-0 lead via RBI singles by Chase Scott and Hunter Slater, as well as an RBI groundout by Dylan Burdeaux.

Robinson's seventh home run of the season led off the sixth. After that, six straight batters reached base to help push the USM lead to 8-0. 

Following a fielder's choice, Southern Miss slashed four consecutive hits, including a two-run triple by Nick Dawson, and RBI singles by Tracy Hadley and Burdeaux, who eventually scored the team's 14th run on a wild pitch.

South Alabama (40-21) scored its first two runs in the ninth inning off Bryan Coughlin.

McCarty, who threw 49 of his 69 pitches for strikes, earned his eighth win in nine decisions.

Six USM batters recorded multi-hit efforts led by Daniel Keating's 3-for-5 performance. The Golden Eagles notched 16 hits compared to the Jaguars' eight.

Southern Miss improves to 26-5 in day games and picks up its first win in three tries against South Alabama. The Golden Eagles will play the winner of Florida State and Alabama State Saturday at 5 p.m.

