Schrader, Newcomb lead M-Braves to second straight win over Shuckers

Sean Newcomb allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings, and Jacob Schrader went 2-for-4 including a homer to lead the Mississippi Braves to a 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.

Biloxi (30-23) scored the first run of the game in the fourth on a fielder's choice off the bat of Garrett Cooper. It would've been a double play to end the inning, but Johan Camargo's throw sailed out of play to allow Nathan Orf to score.

Newcomb actually didn't allow a hit until Domingo Santana's two-out single in the sixth inning.

But by then, the M-Braves had already taken a 5-1 lead. Matt Lipka tied the game when he scored on a passed ball. With the bases loaded, Dian Toscano's RBI single pushed the Mississippi lead to 2-1, but an error by Victor Roache also allowed the other two baserunners to score and put Toscano on third.

Camargo followed with an RBI double before Schrader's fifth homer of the year -- a two-run blast -- in the seventh.

Brett Phillips' only hit of the night was a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh. The Shuckers added another run in the ninth on a solo homer by Javier Betancourt.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.