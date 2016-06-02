Schrader, Newcomb lead M-Braves to second straight win over Shuc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Schrader, Newcomb lead M-Braves to second straight win over Shuckers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Sean Newcomb allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings, and Jacob Schrader went 2-for-4 including a homer to lead the Mississippi Braves to a 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.

Biloxi (30-23) scored the first run of the game in the fourth on a fielder's choice off the bat of Garrett Cooper. It would've been a double play to end the inning, but Johan Camargo's throw sailed out of play to allow Nathan Orf to score.

Newcomb actually didn't allow a hit until Domingo Santana's two-out single in the sixth inning.

But by then, the M-Braves had already taken a 5-1 lead. Matt Lipka tied the game when he scored on a passed ball. With the bases loaded, Dian Toscano's RBI single pushed the Mississippi lead to 2-1, but an error by Victor Roache also allowed the other two baserunners to score and put Toscano on third.

Camargo followed with an RBI double before Schrader's fifth homer of the year -- a two-run blast -- in the seventh.

Brett Phillips' only hit of the night was a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh. The Shuckers added another run in the ninth on a solo homer by Javier Betancourt.

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about."

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock

