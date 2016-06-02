M-Braves score four runs in 14th inning to beat Shuckers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

M-Braves score four runs in 14th inning to beat Shuckers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Braves used a pair of two-run doubles in the 14th inning to beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-2 Wednesday night.

Mississippi (23-29) loaded the bases with nobody out, leading to Carlos Franco's ground-rule double to break a 2-2 tie. Willians Astudillo followed him with another two-run double to push the lead to four.  

Garrett Cooper's RBI single never left the infield in the second inning to help Biloxi (30-22) score the first run of the game. Javier Betancourt's sacrifice fly moments later gave the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

The M-Braves tied things up with a solo homer by Johan Comargo in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh by Mel Rojas Jr., who was thrown out at third base trying to extend his hit into a triple. 

Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser struck out four and gave up one earned run in six innings, while former Ole Miss standout Chris Ellis lasted just as long but gave up two earned runs and struck out six.

The 14-inning game tied for the longest in MGM Park history dating back to the first-ever game at the ballpark June 6, 2015.

With the loss, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-21) maintain a one-game lead over the Shuckers in the South Division.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

