Ingalls authenticates DDG 119 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ingalls authenticates DDG 119

Ingalls laying the keel for Delbert D. Black DDG 119. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Ingalls laying the keel for Delbert D. Black DDG 119. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

It's the first major milestone for any ship - the keel authentication.

The ceremony marks the beginning of construction by laying the keel of the hull. A ship's authenticators sign the keel plate, then a welder makes the mark permanent.

"I'm overwhelmed with it, I really am. I'm very excited about it, I'm humbled," said Ima Black, the ship's sponsor.  

Named Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), the vessel is the newest guided missile destroyer being built by Ingalls shipbuilding. The ship's namesake is Black's deceased husband, the first master chief petty officer of the Navy.

"It's too bad, you know, that he's not here to receive the honors instead of me," said Black.

Navy Seals gathered around a small tent for the ceremony. The president of Ingalls gave a speech, as well as the current Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, and the program manager.

But it was Mrs. Black's speech that many say was most memorable. Delivering pun after pun, the widow made sure to tell builders to quickly construct the ship.

"Because I'm 95 years old and building a ship is a process, you know," said Black. "They will tell you I always say to him, 'Hurry up, I'm running out of time.'"

Earnest Wiley was the co-authenticator of the ship, and is a general ship superintendent at Ingalls. He says the honor came as a surprise.

"It was shocking and then, basically, I didn't really believe it. But after it set in, it was really great," Wiley said.

The ship will be christened sometime early 2017, and will be the 32nd Arleigh Burke class destroyer Ingalls has built for the Navy.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly