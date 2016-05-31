Brewers' OF Santana homers in first at-bat with Shuckers in 7-1 win over Braves

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana deposited a hanging breaking ball into the left-field netting beyond the fence in the Biloxi Shuckers' 7-1 win over the Mississippi Braves Tuesday night.

Santana is scheduled to play three games for the Shuckers as he rehabs from a sore right shoulder.

Biloxi (29-21) also used a homer from Jacob Nottingham and a couple of RBIs from Nick Shaw to stay within one game of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for the South Division lead.

Shaw's RBI triple broke a 1-1 tie in the third, and he also added an RBI single in the fourth.

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff earned his first win at the Double-A level after giving up one earned run on two hits in seven innings -- a season-high for a Shuckers pitcher.

He also added one hit and an RBI in three at-bats.

Tristan Archer retired all six batters he faced to finish off the solid pitching performance.

