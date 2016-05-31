Southern Miss baseball to leave for Tallahassee Wednesday morning

The Conference USA tournament championship is still the talk of social media, according to senior pitcher Nick Johnson.

He and Southern Miss (40-18) held off Rice 3-2 in the title game Sunday to take a four-game winning streak into the NCAA regionals.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to once again play in a regional that we've missed for the past four years," USM head coach Scott Berry said. "This is a special time for our program, our fans and we're going to do our best to keep playing for a long time."

The Golden Eagles will play South Alabama for the third time this season 11 a.m. Friday. Southern Miss lost both prior matchups in early March.

"We hit a little hiccup going into those two games in the same week," USM sophomore Daniel Keating said. "We didn't have our best stuff going out there. We're rolling right now and we're confident that we have a shot at beating them pretty good."

USM will leave for Tallahassee Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

