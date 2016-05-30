Mississippi State, LSU earn national seeds; Southern Miss to Tallahassee

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have earned the No. 6 national seed, while the LSU Tigers secured the eighth and final one.

Mississippi State will host Southeast Missouri State Friday at 6:30 p.m. Cal-State Fullerton and Louisiana Tech are the other teams in the Starkville regional.

LSU will open up against Utah Valley State Friday at 2 p.m. Rice and Southeastern Louisiana also make their way to Baton Rouge.

The Oxford regional is paired with the Miami regional. Ole Miss takes on Utah Friday at 7 p.m., while the other teams heading to the home of the Rebels include Tulane and Boston College.

The Conference USA tournament champion Southern Miss Golden Eagles barely missed out on hosting a regional and instead will travel to Tallahassee to play South Alabama Friday at 11 a.m. USM earned the No. 2 seed in that regional following Florida State, while USA is No. 3.

The Tallahassee regional is paired up with Gainesville, which includes No. 1 national seed Florida, Georgia Tech, Connecticut and Bethune-Cookman.

