Phillips, Ramirez hit homers in Shuckers' win over BayBears

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Brett Phillips and Nick Ramirez each hit two-run homers in the sixth inning to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-3 win over the Mobile BayBears Sunday night.

Shuckers starter Brooks Hall struck out seven BayBears hitters in five innings and earned his second win in as many decisions.

Biloxi (29-21) gave him the opportunity to win the game when Nick Shaw grounded into an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the fifth.

Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Will Smith, who is nearing completion of his rehab assignment after suffering a torn LCL, pitched a perfect sixth inning and struck out Kevin Medrano to end the inning. Smith is expected to fly back to Milwaukee late Monday night.

Phillips' seventh homer and Ramirez's fourth pushed the Shuckers lead to 5-0 after six, but Mobile sliced the deficit to 5-3 in the seventh. Gabriel Guerrero hit a three-run blast just inside the fair pole in left field.

Biloxi added two more runs in the eighth on a two-run single by Garrett Cooper.

The Shuckers will have Monday off before opening a five-game series with the Mississippi Braves in Biloxi. First pitch Tuesday is set for 7:10 p.m.

