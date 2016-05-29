Despite C-USA tourney title, Southern Miss will not host a regio - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Despite C-USA tourney title, Southern Miss will not host a regional

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles earned a 3-2 win over the Rice Owls in the Conference USA tournament championship game, but the perfect run this week was not enough to persuade the NCAA to give them home games when regionals begin.

Southern Miss (40-19) rolled to four wins in four games in the C-USA tourney, but a recent sweep at the hands of FIU caused them to finish fourth in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles are projected to be a No. 2 seed, but their regional assignment has yet to be determined. The NCAA baseball selection show will unveil which teams will be going where Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU are three of the seven SEC schools that were selected to be regional hosts. Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt were the others.

Possible destinations for Southern Miss include Starkville, Oxford, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Tallahassee and Gainesville.

