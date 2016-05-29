Free patriotic concert, fireworks will honor military

The annual Sounds by the Sea concert will by Sunday at Beach Park in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX)

A large fireworks display will follow the annual Sounds by the Sea concert at Beach Park on Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)

A large fireworks display will light up the night sky after the annual Sounds by the Sea program on Sunday at Beach Park in Pascagoula.

The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will play a free concert of patriotic favorites to honor and remember those who have died while serving in the armed forces.

A Freedom Chorus made up of local church choirs will also accompany the orchestra during some of their songs, as well.

The gates open at 6 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. The orchestra takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks follow the concert.

So grab the family and some lawn chairs or a blanket, pack a picnic, and celebrate Memorial Day with Sounds by the Sea.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.