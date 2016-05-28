Biloxi tops list of affordable beach destinations

The travel website claims the average weekly rate to stay in Biloxi is $1,085. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you are looking to save a few dollars this Memorial Day weekend, look no further than the City of Biloxi.

According to TripAdvisor Vacation Rentals, Biloxi tops the list as one of the most affordable Gulf Coast beach destinations in the country. Several beaches in Alabama also made the list.

The travel website claims the average weekly rate to stay in Biloxi is $1,085.

Here’s what the website says makes Biloxi such a desirable destination:

When it comes to Gulf Coast beaches, iconic Florida shores like Destin, Siesta Key and Panama City often steal the spotlight from neighboring destinations. Don’t be fooled; the Panhandle might be winning the popularity contest, but lesser-known beaches in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas have the same white sand, gentle surf and warm water. The only real difference? All eight of these vacation spots—some familiar names, others hidden gems—boast smaller crowds and more affordable accommodations.

