Scott's three-run double lifts Southern Miss to C-USA tourney championship game

Chase Scott's lone hit in three at-bats -- a bases-clearing double in the top of the first inning -- helped Southern Miss defeat Marshall 3-2 Saturday afternoon and advance to the Conference USA championship game.

Southern Miss (39-18) was outhit by Marshall 13-7, but the Herd's 13 runners left on base led to their elimination from the conference tournament.

Golden Eagles starter Walker Powell lasted three innings, giving up one earned run but allowing eight hits. The bullpen effort from Stevie Powers (2 IP, 2 K), Jake Winston (2 2/3 IP, 1 ER), Luke Lowery and Nick Sandlin kept the Golden Eagles' slim hopes of hosting a regional alive.

Powers earned the win while Sandlin tallied his 11th save of the season. Tim Lynch led USM with two hits, while Dylan Burdeaux, Daniel Keating, Tracy Hadley and Nick Dawson all contributed one hit to the winning effort.

Southern Miss will play the Rice-Louisiana Tech in the C-USA championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS Sports Network.

