Summer feeding programs make sure no kid goes hungry

No child should be left hungry this summer and, thanks to summer feeding programs, no child will be.

Most school districts in the six coastal counties have these programs, which serve breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 for free. No enrollment is necessary and the meals are offered at a variety of locations in communities throughout the area.

Below is a list of all the schools that are participating this summer:

Bay-Waveland School District

Bay-Waveland Middle School , 600 Pine St., Bay St. Louis May 31 to July 22 (closed July 4) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 600 Pine St., Bay St. Louis

Biloxi School District

North Bay Elementary , 1825 Popps Ferry Road May 31 to July 1 Lunch only: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 1825 Popps Ferry Road Popps Ferry Elementary , 364 Nelson Road May 31 to July 1 Lunch only: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 364 Nelson Road Biloxi High School , 1845 Richard Drive May 31 to July 14 (close July 4) Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

, 1845 Richard Drive Biloxi Junior High , 1424 Father Ryan Ave. June 6 to June 30 Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 1424 Father Ryan Ave. Nichols Elementary , 590 Division St. June 6 to July 1 Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

, 590 Division St.

Gulfport School District

All locations: June 6 to July 22 (closed July 4)

Gulfport Central Middle School , 1310 42nd Ave. Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

, 1310 42nd Ave. Pass Road Elementary , 37 Pass Road Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

, 37 Pass Road Gaston Point Elementary , 37 Pass Road Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

, 37 Pass Road Anniston Avenue Elementary , 2314 Jones St. Lunch only: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

, 2314 Jones St. 28th St. Elementary , 3034 28th St. Lunch only: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

, 3034 28th St.

Hancock County School District

All locations: June 1 to June 30, Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

East Hancock Elementary , 4221 Delisle Road, Kiln

, 4221 Delisle Road, Kiln Hancock North Central Elementary , 6122 Cuevas Town Road, Kiln

, 6122 Cuevas Town Road, Kiln South Hancock Elementary, 6590 Lakeshore Road, Bay St. Louis

Harrison County School District

All locations: June 1 to July 29 (closed July 4)

Belaire Elementary , 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport D'Iberville Elementary , 4540 Brodie Road, D'Iberville Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 4540 Brodie Road, D'Iberville Boys and Girls Club D'Iberville , 10444 Lamey St, D'Iberville Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 10444 Lamey St, D'Iberville Harrison Central Elementary , 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport North Gulfport 7th Grade , 4715 Illinois Ave, Gulfport Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 4715 Illinois Ave, Gulfport North Woolmarket , 16237 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 16237 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi Three Rivers Elementary , 13500 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 13500 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport West Harrison High , 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport

Long Beach School District

Quarles Elementary , 111 Quarles St. June 1 to July 29 (closed July 4) Lunch only: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 111 Quarles St.

Pascagoula-Gautier School District

Gautier Elementary , 505 Magnolia Tree Dr, Gautier May 31 to July 28 (closed July 4), Tuesdays and Thursdays only Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, 505 Magnolia Tree Dr, Gautier Jackson Elementary , 3203 Lanier Ave, Pascagoula May 31 to July 28 (closed July 4), Tuesdays and Thursdays only Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, 3203 Lanier Ave, Pascagoula Pascagoula Opportunity Center , 1520 Tucker Ave, Pascagoula June 1 to June, Monday through Friday Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1520 Tucker Ave, Pascagoula

Pass Christian School District

Pass Christian Elementary , 270 West Second St. June 6 to July 22 Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 270 West Second St.

Pearl River County School District

PRC Elementary , 1592 Henleyfield-McNeil Road, Carriere June 7 to June 30, Tuesday through Thursday Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 1592 Henleyfield-McNeil Road, Carriere

