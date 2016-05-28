Summer feeding programs make sure no kid goes hungry - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Summer feeding programs make sure no kid goes hungry

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
(Photo source: USDA) (Photo source: USDA)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

No child should be left hungry this summer and, thanks to summer feeding programs, no child will be.

Most school districts in the six coastal counties have these programs, which serve breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 for free. No enrollment is necessary and the meals are offered at a variety of locations in communities throughout the area.

Below is a list of all the schools that are participating this summer:

Bay-Waveland School District

  • Bay-Waveland Middle School, 600 Pine St., Bay St. Louis
    • May 31 to July 22 (closed July 4)
      • Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.
      • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Biloxi School District

  • North Bay Elementary, 1825 Popps Ferry Road
    • May 31 to July 1
      • Lunch only: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Popps Ferry Elementary, 364 Nelson Road
    • May 31 to July 1
      • Lunch only: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Biloxi High School, 1845 Richard Drive
    • May 31 to July 14 (close July 4)
      • Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
      • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
  • Biloxi Junior High, 1424 Father Ryan Ave.
    • June 6 to June 30
      • Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
      • Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Nichols Elementary, 590 Division St.
    • June 6 to July 1
      • Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Gulfport School District

All locations:  June 6 to July 22 (closed July 4)

  • Gulfport Central Middle School, 1310 42nd Ave.
    • Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Pass Road Elementary, 37 Pass Road
    • Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Gaston Point Elementary, 37 Pass Road
    • Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Anniston Avenue Elementary, 2314 Jones St.
    • Lunch only: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • 28th St. Elementary, 3034 28th St.
    • Lunch only: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Hancock County School District

All locations: June 1 to June 30, Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • East Hancock Elementary, 4221 Delisle Road, Kiln
  • Hancock North Central Elementary, 6122 Cuevas Town Road, Kiln
  • South Hancock Elementary, 6590 Lakeshore Road, Bay St. Louis

Harrison County School District

All locations: June 1 to July 29 (closed July 4)

  • Belaire Elementary, 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • D'Iberville Elementary, 4540 Brodie Road, D'Iberville
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Boys and Girls Club D'Iberville, 10444 Lamey St, D'Iberville
    • Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • North Gulfport 7th Grade, 4715 Illinois Ave, Gulfport
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • North Woolmarket, 16237 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Three Rivers Elementary, 13500 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • West Harrison High, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Long Beach School District

  • Quarles Elementary, 111 Quarles St.
    • June 1 to July 29 (closed July 4)
    • Lunch only: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pascagoula-Gautier School District

  • Gautier Elementary, 505 Magnolia Tree Dr, Gautier
    • May 31 to July 28 (closed July 4), Tuesdays and Thursdays only
      • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
      • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Jackson Elementary, 3203 Lanier Ave, Pascagoula
    • May 31 to July 28 (closed July 4), Tuesdays and Thursdays only
      • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
      • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Pascagoula Opportunity Center1520 Tucker Ave, Pascagoula
    • June 1 to June, Monday through Friday
      • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
      • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pass Christian School District

  • Pass Christian Elementary, 270 West Second St.
    • June 6 to July 22
      • Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
      • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pearl River County School District

  • PRC Elementary, 1592 Henleyfield-McNeil Road, Carriere
    • June 7 to June 30, Tuesday through Thursday
      • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

