Hundreds show up to Biloxi National Cemetery to honor fallen sol - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hundreds show up to Biloxi National Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Nearly a thousand people showed up Saturday morning to place close to 20,000 flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at the Biloxi National Cemetery. (Photo courtesy: WLOX News) Nearly a thousand people showed up Saturday morning to place close to 20,000 flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at the Biloxi National Cemetery. (Photo courtesy: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It was an amazing display of patriotic pride Saturday morning at Biloxi National Cemetery. Nearly a thousand people showed up to remember the close to 20,000 fallen soldiers who are buried there by placing flags on each of their graves in honor of Memorial Day.

It took less than an hour for those friends, family, and volunteers to place tiny U.S. flags on every gravestone of the cemetery grounds.

The VA will host its annual Memorial Day tribute on Monday at 9 a.m. at the foot of the cemetery grounds in front of the main flag pole. Sen. Roger Wicker will give the keynote address

Memorial Day was established to commemorate U.S. service members who died while in military service. It was first enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War and was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.

