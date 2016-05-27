Perez's ninth-inning homer lifts BayBears to 1-0 win over Shucke - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Perez's ninth-inning homer lifts BayBears to 1-0 win over Shuckers

BayBears center fielder Evan Marzilli makes a diving catch to begin a double play. BayBears center fielder Evan Marzilli makes a diving catch to begin a double play.
BayBears center fielder Evan Marzilli is congratulated by teammates after his diving catch initiated an inning-ending double play. BayBears center fielder Evan Marzilli is congratulated by teammates after his diving catch initiated an inning-ending double play.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Michael Perez's solo home run with two outs off Biloxi reliever Stephen Kohlscheen in the ninth inning proved to be the only run needed for the Mobile BayBears in a 1-0 win over the Shuckers Friday night.

Biloxi starter Jorge Ortega gave up five hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings, while his counterpart Matt Koch lasted five innings and also struck out six while giving up four hits.

Jacob Nottingham was the only hitter in the Shuckers lineup to record a multi-hit night, registering two hits in four at-bats. Kyle Wren, Garrett Cooper and Brandon Macias contributed the other base hits.

The BayBears (22-26) have won three of the last four games with the Shuckers (27-21) and will play again Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly