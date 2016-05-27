Perez's ninth-inning homer lifts BayBears to 1-0 win over Shuckers

BayBears center fielder Evan Marzilli is congratulated by teammates after his diving catch initiated an inning-ending double play.

Michael Perez's solo home run with two outs off Biloxi reliever Stephen Kohlscheen in the ninth inning proved to be the only run needed for the Mobile BayBears in a 1-0 win over the Shuckers Friday night.

Biloxi starter Jorge Ortega gave up five hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings, while his counterpart Matt Koch lasted five innings and also struck out six while giving up four hits.

Jacob Nottingham was the only hitter in the Shuckers lineup to record a multi-hit night, registering two hits in four at-bats. Kyle Wren, Garrett Cooper and Brandon Macias contributed the other base hits.

The BayBears (22-26) have won three of the last four games with the Shuckers (27-21) and will play again Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

