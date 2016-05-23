MGM Park in third round of best Double-A ballpark voting

The home of the Biloxi Shuckers has made it to the quarterfinal round of a fan vote put together by BallparkDigest.com, which allows baseball fans to choose their favorite Double-A stadium.

MGM Park was seeded 23rd out of 30 ballparks at the Double-A level, but advanced past the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville (Jacksonville Suns) and Whataburger Field (Corpus Christi Hooks) to earn a spot in the third round with second-seeded Pensacola Bayfront Stadium (Pensacola Blue Wahoos).

Five of the remaining eight ballparks are occupied by teams in the Southern League. Birmingham's Regions Field is the No. 1 seed going up against Chattanooga's AT&T Field, which is the lowest seed remaining at No. 24.

If the Shuckers' home ballpark advances into the semifinals, it will be matched up against Dr. Pepper Ballpark (Frisco RoughRiders) or Riverwalk Stadium (Montgomery Biscuits).

Fans can vote here until 9 p.m. on Wed., May 25, to try to help their favorite ballpark advance in the 'Best of the Ballparks 2016' contest.

