Shuckers sweep Sunday doubleheader from Smokies

Kyle Wren scores the game-tying run in the sixth inning of game two. Kyle Wren scores the game-tying run in the sixth inning of game two.
Extra innings proved beneficial to the Biloxi Shuckers in the first game of a doubleheader, while a couple of late runs in game two resulted in two wins for Biloxi over the Tennessee Smokies Sunday.

Biloxi (26-17) won the first game 5-0 and the second by a final score of 6-5.

The earlier game was scoreless after the scheduled seven innings. Shuckers starting pitcher Josh Hader lowered his league-leading earned run average to 0.79 after five shutout innings, while also striking out five to lift that league-leading stat to 59.

His counterpart, Paul Blackburn, also earned a no-decision by striking out four in six innings.

The Shuckers scored all five runs in the ninth inning. Tyrone Taylor walked with the bases loaded, Chris McFarland hit an RBI single, and Garrett Cooper smashed a bases-clearing double.

Stephen Kohlscheen worked a perfect ninth inning to help Biloxi to its fifth shutout this season.

The two teams went through five lead changes, but the Shuckers had the last advantage. Cooper's sac fly in the sixth tied the game at 5-5 before Nick Ramirez hit the go-ahead RBI double.

