Riders: Watch out during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month

One person is dead and another is being treated at a hospital following a motorcycle-involved accident on Hwy. 67. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said 41-year-old Timothy Wages, of Saucier, was killed in the overnight crash.

Officials say its important to treat motorcycles like other cars, but to remember that motorcyclists lack the protective outer shell that cars provide.

The slogan 'Share the Road is on bumper stickers and the minds of motorcyclists everywhere. Because it's Motorcycle Safety Awareness month, riders say it should also be on everyone else's.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 4,500 motorcyclists died in 2014.

In May, one man died and a woman was critically injured in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. 67.

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials say speeding, and zipping between cars are two of the biggest contributors to motorcycle accidents. However, there are some things riders have no control over; such as distracted drivers.

"They don't see us. It's like they look right through us," said David Polovich.

Officials say it's important to treat motorcycles like other cars, but to remember that motorcyclists lack the protective outer shell that cars provide. For riders, protecting the head should be top priority.

"If you like your face, wear a full-face helmet," added Polovich.

Dakota Snawder agrees.

"I picked a full-face helmet mostly because it protects my full head, and not just the top of my cranium," said Snawder, who has only been riding for two weeks, but takes safety very seriously. "To me, it's more about safety when riding than trying to look cool."

