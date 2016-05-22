Salvation Army Pascagoula church gets a facelift

The renovations were possible thanks to donations from the community. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A complete makeover for a The Salvation Army church in Pascagoula is garnering praise from the congregation.

"Everything is different, it feels like a place you can go and worship," said Shawana Pryor.

For the second Sunday in a row, the church is able to have full service in their building on Arlington St. in Pascagoula.

"We was having services at the shelter, but now since the church is open and remodeled, we can have more people in," said Pryor.

Thanks to gracious donations from the community, the much-needed renovations began in October.

"The floors were just rotted out to the point where you could not step without falling through the floor," said Lt. Brian Hicks of the Salvation Army.

The work done is estimated to have cost around $100,000, and upgrades include new floors and new walls.

"To walk in and everything was done, it was great," said Pryor.

And while the renovations to the building were a huge accomplishment for the church, leaders say they still have a lot of work that needs to be done; including exterior and sanctuary repairs.

"We're no where near done. Sadly we've depleted those funds. We need to have a cry room, or a nursery, built for families that come in with little babies, and just a lot of minor details that need to be done. And then the outside of the building all the fascia boards need to be done, we need gutters put up," said Hicks.

Even so, members of the church are confident that God will help them find a way to make it happen.

"There's always gonna be work, and we're just thankful that we get a lot of volunteers and God sends people to us," said John Webb.

Until then, the Salvation Army says they'll keep with their mission of soup, soap, and salvation. To make a donation to the church, contact Lt. Hicks at 228-762-7222.

