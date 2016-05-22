9-year-old surprises Pascagoula officers with pizza - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

9-year-old surprises Pascagoula officers with pizza

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
A 9-year old boy from Pascagoula decided to show his appreciation for his city's finest with pizza. (Photo source: Facebook) A 9-year old boy from Pascagoula decided to show his appreciation for his city's finest with pizza. (Photo source: Facebook)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Gratitude comes in many forms - even pizza - which is exactly how a 9-year-old boy from Pascagoula decided to show his appreciation for his city's finest.

Cade Elbert saved up his money and used it to donate four cheese pizzas to the officers at Pascagoula Police Department. 

Cade included a note, which read: "Dear police officers, Thank you for protecting me were [sic] I live, and this note is dedicated to you. I want to thank you for taking time away from youre [sic] family to make sure that me and my family is safe."

The police officers responded to Cade's generous offer by sharing a photo of his good deed on Facebook, saying, "Having the children of Pascagoula support our officers means the world to our department! Thank you so much, Cade! You rock!"

"That's the lessons I have been trying to teach my son, giving back to those who give up so much for us," said Cade's dad, Steven Elbert. 

Keep up the good work, dad! 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

