Bay councilwoman released from hospital

Bay St. Louis Councilwoman Wendy McDonald is recovering after struck by a vehicle on May 2. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Bay St. Louis councilwoman Wendy McDonald continues to make progress in her recovery from critical injuries after being hit by a car earlier this month.

On Friday, McDonald was released from the hospital in New Orleans where has spent the last three weeks. She was admitted into Touro Rehabilitation Center the same day.

McDonald has been hospitalized since May 2, when a driver ran into a crowd of people leaving a funeral outside Our Lady of the Gulf Church.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to park in a handicapped spot when he accidentally hit the accelerator.

The councilwoman and director of Habitat for Humanity was struck by the vehicle. She received numerous injuries, with the most traumatic being to her head. Doctors had to remove a piece of her skull to allow the swelling on her brain to go down.

According to Mayor Les Fillingame, McDonald is walking and talking, "which is huge after brain injuries."

