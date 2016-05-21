Shuckers surrender six-run lead late, lose 10-9 to Smokies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers surrender six-run lead late, lose 10-9 to Smokies

KODAK, TN (WLOX) -

Victor Roache and Nick Ramirez each drove in three runs, but the Biloxi Shuckers coughed up a six-run lead in the seventh and eighth innings to lose 10-9 to the Tennessee Smokies Saturday night.

Ramirez's solo homer in the second inning tied the game 1-1. Roache connected on a two-run double in the fifth before registering a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

With the Shuckers leading 4-1, Ramirez followed with his own two-run double -- part of a four-run seventh for Biloxi (24-17).

The Smokies (20-22) countered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-5.

After Kyle Wren's RBI single in the top of the eighth, Tennessee fought back with five runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 10-8 lead.

Nick Shaw's only hit of the game was in the ninth inning -- an RBI double with two outs to bring the Shuckers within one run. But Brandon Macias popped out to end the game.

Shuckers starter Adrian Houser, who was sporting a 7.18 ERA going into the game, allowed just one earned run in six innings and seemed destined to earn his third win of the season.

However, the usually reliable Biloxi bullpen took a beating in the stats department. Tristan Archer gave up four runs in one-third of an inning, Tyler Spurlin was taxed for three runs in two-thirds of an inning, and Stephen Kohlscheen's only recorded out followed two more runs added to his outing.

The Shuckers and Smokies will play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

