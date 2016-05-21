Southern Miss earns No. 3 seed in Conference USA tournament

Southern Miss stumbled in the final series of the season in Miami against the FIU Golden Panthers, but an additional sweep of the Rice Owls by the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs gave the Golden Eagles the third seed in the Conference USA baseball tournament.

Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg will be the host site for a third consecutive season before giving way to MGM Park in Biloxi starting in 2017.

USM (36-18, 20-10 C-USA) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs Wednesday at 4 p.m. The winner will play either No. 2 Marshall or No. 7 FIU Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Once considered serious contenders to host an NCAA regional, Southern Miss will likely need a perfect showing in the Conference USA tournament to keep those hopes alive. The winner of the conference tourney earns an automatic bid into the postseason.

