Generous boat owners save Special Olympics sailing competition - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Generous boat owners save Special Olympics sailing competition

The sailing competition took place despite the potential blockade. (Photo source: WLOX News) The sailing competition took place despite the potential blockade. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The 2016 Special Olympics sailing competition almost didn't set sail on Saturday. But, thanks to a few generous people, the games were able to go on as planned. 

Strong storms ripped through South Mississippi earlier in the week, damaging boats and leaving them unfit to sail.

"All of the water spouts that they were talking about that came through Biloxi," said Special Olympics sailing coach Stacey Perry. "Apparently, one of them hit six of our sail boats." 

On Friday, Seabees worked to pull in the watercrafts and assess the damage.  

"We had bent mass, three of the four mass' that we had were ruined [and] they can't be repaired. Bent frames for the trampolines, we had shrouds that actually cut through the hole and two roters that were sheared in half," said Christopher Walton, Keesler Master Sergeant. 

Frantically looking for options, officials contacted WLOX News Now to get the word out about their misfortune. 

"Immediately after the call to LOX, I immediately put a call out to the fleet captain [of] Ocean Spring Yacht Club, J. Shuman, and he sent out a feeler for all the Hobie 16 owners," said Walton. "Before 1 o'clock, I had four volunteer boats."

The sailing regatta was able to take off as planned, and without athletes knowing there was a problem. As for the weather, things got pretty heated. 

"It's hot. Let's get it over with and not play no games," said Fredi Gonzales, one of the athletes. 

In the end, it was Gonzales and her partner Jimmy Brenner who came out as victorious. 

"It was very competitive, two of the races we started from behind. We were able to catch up to other boats and eventually pass them," said Brenner. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly