Conference scenarios: Mississippi State, Southern Miss can still - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Conference scenarios: Mississippi State, Southern Miss can still take first place

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The Mississippi State Bulldogs' trek to an SEC West Division title became much easier after Florida's 5-4 loss to LSU Friday night.

MSU took care of business with a 5-1 victory over Arkansas, vaulting them into a tie for first in the division with Texas A&M, who pounded Ole Miss 11-5. The Rebels can finish no higher than a five-seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

In order for Mississippi State to earn the No. 1 seed, the Bulldogs must beat Arkansas Saturday and have Texas A&M lose to Ole Miss.

LSU can still earn the top spot, but the Tigers must finish off a sweep of Florida and have Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina all lose Saturday.

Southern Miss was tied for first with Marshall in the Conference USA standings going into Friday's games, but the Golden Eagles 5-2 loss to FIU has pushed them to third. USM can still take the division crown, but they need a win over FIU, a Marshall loss against Old Dominion, and a Florida Atlantic loss to Western Kentucky Saturday.

A loss to FIU and a Rice win over Louisiana Tech could drop them to fourth.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly