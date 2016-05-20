Conference scenarios: Mississippi State, Southern Miss can still take first place

The Mississippi State Bulldogs' trek to an SEC West Division title became much easier after Florida's 5-4 loss to LSU Friday night.

MSU took care of business with a 5-1 victory over Arkansas, vaulting them into a tie for first in the division with Texas A&M, who pounded Ole Miss 11-5. The Rebels can finish no higher than a five-seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

In order for Mississippi State to earn the No. 1 seed, the Bulldogs must beat Arkansas Saturday and have Texas A&M lose to Ole Miss.

LSU can still earn the top spot, but the Tigers must finish off a sweep of Florida and have Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina all lose Saturday.

Southern Miss was tied for first with Marshall in the Conference USA standings going into Friday's games, but the Golden Eagles 5-2 loss to FIU has pushed them to third. USM can still take the division crown, but they need a win over FIU, a Marshall loss against Old Dominion, and a Florida Atlantic loss to Western Kentucky Saturday.

A loss to FIU and a Rice win over Louisiana Tech could drop them to fourth.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.