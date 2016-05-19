George County's season ends in state championship series for second straight year

A five-run sixth inning vaulted the Madison Central Jaguars to a 6-2 win over the George County Rebels and the 6A state championship Thursday night.

Madison Central (27-10) scored its first three runs immediately after a wild pitch -- one in the second and two more in the sixth. The Jags added three more insurance runs to take a 6-0 lead into the final inning.

George County (21-9) crafted a two-out rally to avoid being shut out in four consecutive state championship games, but left the bases loaded to end the game.

After being swept by Oxford in the 5A title series last season, the Rebels put two runs on the board in the seventh via RBI singles by Walker Robbins and West Whittington.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.