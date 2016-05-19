Five-run fifth lifts Smokies to 7-2 win over Shuckers

Jacob Nottingham hit his fourth home run of the season, but the Biloxi Shuckers lost 7-2 to the Tennessee Smokies Thursday night.

Nottingham's homer in the first was quickly countered in the bottom of the first by the Smokies' Jeimer Candelario and Billy McKinney, who delivered with an RBI groundout and RBI single, respectively.

The Smokies (19-22) broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Mark Zagunis began the scoring rally with a two-run double, and he scored moments later when Candelario delivered his second RBI on the night with a single.

Billy McKinney's RBI triple extended the Tennessee lead to 6-2, but he scored on the same play on a throwing error by Biloxi second baseman Chris McFarland.

The Shuckers (24-16) added their second and final run in the seventh with an RBI single by McFarland.

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff took the loss in his Double-A debut for Biloxi, allowing four earned runs in four innings.

