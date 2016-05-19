Police: St. Stanislaus student caught with gun, drugs, cash on campus

A St. Stanislaus High School senior was reportedly busted with a gun and drugs on the school’s campus May 13.

According to a statement released by the school, a prefect found the gun and marijuana in the student’s room last Friday after he was caught returning to his dormitory after being off campus without permission.

Lt. James Burch, with the Bay St. Louis Police Department, said an unloaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, 13 individually packaged bags of marijuana and cash were found in Irvin Paul Compass’ room. Burch said there were no rounds found on campus, and no threats were made with the gun.

Burch said Compass, 18, confessed to bringing the gun and drugs on campus. The statement from the school said Compass is no longer enrolled at St. Stanislaus.

Compass, of New Orleans, LA, is charged with bringing a deadly weapon on educational property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, barter, transfer, manufacture and distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burch said because Compass was found with the gun and a felony amount of drugs, his charges could be enhanced, and he could be facing more than 40 years behind bars if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing, and Burch said police have seized cell phones and computers from other students, and more arrests could be coming.

According to Burch, the Bay St. Louis Police Department has been working with other schools to cut down on drug and gun violence in the area.

“We’ve been working leads for a while, and other schools are having problems, too,” said Burch.

Compass’ bond was set at $5,000 for the gun charge, $2,000 for the paraphernalia charge and $50,000 for the possession of a controlled substance charge. His initial court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

You can read the full statement from St. Stanislaus here:

Prior to the start of school on the morning of Friday, May 13, a prefect in our Residency Department observed a resident student returning to the dormitory after being off campus without permission. The prefect confronted him, searched his room, and found an empty handgun and marijuana. The prefect immediately alerted the principal, who called the police. The police arrived three minutes later, took possession of the items, and arrested the student. The entire incident was over in a matter of minutes. Our school investigation found no evidence of ammunition on campus nor evidence that the gun or the drugs entered the main school building at any time. The young man in question is no longer enrolled at Saint Stanislaus. This is an isolated incident, based upon what we know and what we have learned from the police. As always, student safety is our primary concern. Our training and procedures served us well here. Our prefect was alert to unusual behavior and acted quickly and decisively. The Bay Saint Louis Police Department response was immediate and efficient. We remain vigilant and committed to ensuring our students’ safety and to protecting the sanctuary that SSC is meant to be for our young men.

