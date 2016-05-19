Coast cities setting up sand bag stations ahead of storm - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast cities setting up sand bag stations ahead of storm

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

As Coast cities prepare for additional severe weather, emergency officials are helping residents stay safe ahead of potential flooding. 

Sand bags will be available at the following locations:

City of Gulfport:
Orange Grove Community Center; 14416 Dedeaux Rd.
Gulfport Fire Department No. 2; 1200 42nd Ave. 
Intersection of Hewes Ave. and Glover St. 

Sand, bags and shovels will be provided at each locations, but residents will be responsible for filling their own bags. Staff will be on site to assist until 7 p.m. Thursday. 

If you have any questions about the process, call the Public Works Department at (228) 868-5740.

Harrison County Work Centers:
Main Road Department; 10046 Lorraine Rd.
D'Iberville; 10085 1st Ave.
Woolmarket; 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd.
Lyman; 15001 County Farm Rd.
Long Beach; 605 N. Seal Ave.

Pearl River County:
Nicholson Fire Department; 1981 Hwy. 11 S.
Pine Grow Fire Department; 262 Liberty Rd.

The the latest info on South Mississippi weather, visit wlox.com/weather, and click here to download the WLOX First Alert Weather app.

