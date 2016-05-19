Coast cities setting up sand bag stations ahead of storm

Several locations are making sand bags available ahead of next round of storms. (Photo source: WLOX News)

As Coast cities prepare for additional severe weather, emergency officials are helping residents stay safe ahead of potential flooding.

Sand bags will be available at the following locations:

City of Gulfport:

Orange Grove Community Center; 14416 Dedeaux Rd.

Gulfport Fire Department No. 2; 1200 42nd Ave.

Intersection of Hewes Ave. and Glover St.

Sand, bags and shovels will be provided at each locations, but residents will be responsible for filling their own bags . Staff will be on site to assist until 7 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any questions about the process, call the Public Works Department at (228) 868-5740.

Harrison County Work Centers:

Main Road Department; 10046 Lorraine Rd.

D'Iberville; 10085 1st Ave.

Woolmarket; 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd.

Lyman; 15001 County Farm Rd.

Long Beach; 605 N. Seal Ave.



Pearl River County:

Nicholson Fire Department; 1981 Hwy. 11 S.

Pine Grow Fire Department; 262 Liberty Rd.

