George County shut out by Madison Central in first game of 6A title series

Robbie Woody's RBI single in the fifth inning was the only offense the Madison Central Jaguars needed in a 1-0 win over the George County Rebels in the first game of the 6A baseball state championship Wednesday afternoon.

Madison Central pitcher Regi Grace had a perfect game through five innings, but Jathan Staton ended the no-hit bid with one out in the sixth.

George County put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh after singles by Brycen Scott and West Whittington, but the Rebels stranded the potential tying and go-ahead runs.

It's the third straight championship game that the Rebels have been shut out. George County lost both games of the 5A championship series with Oxford last season.

The Rebels need to win game two (7 p.m. Thursday) in order to force a game three.

