Shuckers end series with Lookouts after 5-4 win in Chattanooga

Victor Roache hit his fourth home run of the season, and Nick Shaw's go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning pushed the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Wednesday afternoon.

Shuckers starting pitcher Wei-Chung Wang pitched in his third "Education Day" game of the season, earning a no-decision after five innings of work and allowing three earned runs.

Roache's third homer in his last seven games opened the scoring in the first inning, but the Lookouts responded with three straight runs -- two in the first and one in the third.

Biloxi (24-15) tied it in the fourth when Nick Ramirez bounced an RBI triple off the base of the center field wall. Tyrone Taylor brought him home with an RBI single moments later.

The Shuckers took a 5-3 lead in the seventh with Kyle Wren's two-run single, which extended Wren's hitting streak to six games.

Chattanooga (18-22) pulled to within 5-4 on an RBI single by Ryan Walker in the bottom of the seventh off Biloxi reliever Hobbs Johnson and had a chance for more with the bases loaded and one out.

Tristan Archer relieved Johnson and effectively forced a 1-3 double play lineout.

The Shuckers will begin a five-game series in Kodak, Tenn., against the Tennessee Smokies beginning Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.