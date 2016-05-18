Police believe boyfriend used SUV to move Jessie Bardwell's body

Police in Richardson, TX, are seeking more information in the murder investigation of Jessie Bardwell. Police are now focusing their investigation on Jason Lowe’s Audi SUV.

In a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday, police said they found a pool of blood in the muddied and damaged vehicle.

Lowe reportedly told investigators he damaged the vehicle while “mudding” in Lewisville, TX, two weeks before Bardwell was reported missing.

Wednesday, Richardson police said evidence suggests Lowe killed Bardwell and used the Audi SUV to move her body.

Police said it is possible the SUV became stuck in the mud, and Lowe needed help to get the vehicle out. Officials said the previously damaged front bumper of the vehicle may have broken off while Lowe was getting help.

Richardson police are looking for anyone who may have seen the vehicle in a muddy area between April 29 and May 8. Bardwell was last seen alive on surveillance footage from her apartment complex on April 29.

Pascagoula firefighters have set up a benefit account for the Bardwell family. To donate, simply go to any Hancock Bank location and tell them you would like to give to the Jessie Bardwell benefit.

