Police believe boyfriend used SUV to move Jessie Bardwell's body - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police believe boyfriend used SUV to move Jessie Bardwell's body

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jason Lowe's Audi Q5 SUV (Photo source: Richardson Police Department) Jason Lowe's Audi Q5 SUV (Photo source: Richardson Police Department)
Jason Lowe's Audi Q5 SUV (Photo source: Richardson Police Department) Jason Lowe's Audi Q5 SUV (Photo source: Richardson Police Department)
Jason Lowe (Photo source: Richardson Police Department) Jason Lowe (Photo source: Richardson Police Department)
RICHARDSON, TX (WLOX) -

Police in Richardson, TX, are seeking more information in the murder investigation of Jessie Bardwell. Police are now focusing their investigation on Jason Lowe’s Audi SUV.

In a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday, police said they found a pool of blood in the muddied and damaged vehicle.

Lowe reportedly told investigators he damaged the vehicle while “mudding” in Lewisville, TX, two weeks before Bardwell was reported missing.

Wednesday, Richardson police said evidence suggests Lowe killed Bardwell and used the Audi SUV to move her body.

Arrest warrant reveals gruesome details in Jessie Bardwell murder investigation

Police said it is possible the SUV became stuck in the mud, and Lowe needed help to get the vehicle out. Officials said the previously damaged front bumper of the vehicle may have broken off while Lowe was getting help.

Richardson police are looking for anyone who may have seen the vehicle in a muddy area between April 29 and May 8. Bardwell was last seen alive on surveillance footage from her apartment complex on April 29.

Pascagoula firefighters have set up a benefit account for the Bardwell family. To donate, simply go to any Hancock Bank location and tell them you would like to give to the Jessie Bardwell benefit.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Police believe boyfriend used SUV to move Jessie Bardwell's bodyMore>>

  • Emotional ceremony honors the life of Jessie Bardwell

    Emotional ceremony honors the life of Jessie Bardwell

    Sunday, May 15 2016 10:55 PM EDT2016-05-16 02:55:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 15 2016 11:15 PM EDT2016-05-16 03:15:34 GMT
    A large crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil in Bardwell's honor Sunday night. (Photo source: WLOX News)A large crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil in Bardwell's honor Sunday night. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    A candlelight vigil was held in Sunday night in honor of Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell. The 27-year-old woman was reported missing last week and is presumed dead in Texas. Hundreds gathered at Beach Park Pier to talk about Bardwell. 

    More >>

    A candlelight vigil was held in Sunday night in honor of Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell. The 27-year-old woman was reported missing last week and is presumed dead in Texas. Hundreds gathered at Beach Park Pier to talk about Bardwell. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly